Upon review, Arrogate was even faster in Pegasus World Cup

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:23 am < a min read
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Arrogate was even faster in the Pegasus World Cup than initially thought.

His official time from Saturday’s $12 million race has been revised to 1 minute, 46.83 seconds. That broke the Gulfstream Park record for a race of 1 1/8 miles, topping the mark of 1:46.86 set by Lea in the 2014 Donn Handicap.

Arrogate’s initially recorded time from the Pegasus was 1:47.61.

The correction to the time was revealed Friday, after the timing service Trakus said it completed a “subsequent detailed review of the race performance data.”

The change was only to the time. Arrogate’s margin over runner-up Shaman’s Ghost remained unchanged at 4 3/4 lengths.

