Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US beat Germany to…

US beat Germany to advance to Fed Cup semifinals

By ROBERT COLLIAS February 12, 2017 6:15 pm 1 min read
Share

KAANAPALI, Hawaii (AP) — CoCo Vandeweghe won the final 10 games to beat Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Sunday and give the United States an insurmountable 3-0 advantage in their Fed Cup quarterfinal match.

The U.S. advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.

The fourth singles match was canceled, and the doubles match was set to be played later on Sunday.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The U.S. will host defending champion Czech Republic in the semifinal to be played April 22-23 at a site to be announced. The Czech Republic beat Spain 3-2. The final is set for November.

Advertisement

Vandeweghe, the world’s 20th-ranked player, put the U.S. ahead 2-0 earlier in the day when Julia Goerges retired with an injury in a match that was halted by rain Saturday with Vandeweghe ahead 6-3, 3-1.

Vandeweghe gave credit to the sun-baked Maui crowd, one day after rain pelted the court.

“You guys pulled me through, that’s the bottom line,” she said.

Vandeweghe was suffering from cramps in the second set.

“I was just trying to manage, that was basically it, and keep persevering,” she said.

Alison Riske put the Americans ahead in the first match Saturday with a 7-6 (10), 6-2 victory over Petkovic.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US beat Germany to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended