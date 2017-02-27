Sports Listen

USA Today Top 25 Poll

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 1:43 pm < a min read
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 26, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (23) 26-3 790 3
2. UCLA (3) 26-3 730 5
2. Villanova (5) 27-3 730 2
4. Gonzaga (1) 29-1 686 1
5. North Carolina 25-5 663 8
6. Oregon 26-4 653 7
7. Louisville 23-6 600 6
8. Arizona 26-4 585 4
9. Kentucky 24-5 578 10
10. West Virginia 23-6 478 13
11. Baylor 23-6 461 9
12. Florida 23-6 382 12
13. Notre Dame 22-7 334 17
14. Duke 22-7 315 11
15. Butler 23-6 314 22
16. Purdue 23-6 299 14
17. Florida State 23-6 290 20
18. Saint Mary’s 26-3 273 18
19. SMU 25-4 269 21
20. Cincinnati 25-4 210 16
21. Wisconsin 22-7 185 15
22. Wichita State 27-4 140 25
23. Virginia 19-9 138 19
24. Iowa State 19-9 57
25. Miami 20-8 48

Others receiving votes: Creighton 44; South Carolina 25; Southern Cal 21; Middle Tennessee 20; Oklahoma State 16; Dayton 15; Minnesota 10; Maryland 9; Northwestern 8; Xavier 8; Michigan State 7; California 4; Arkansas 2; Michigan 2; VCU 1.

