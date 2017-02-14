Sports Listen

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 2:16 pm < a min read
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (32) 25-0 800 1
2. Maryland 25-1 766 2
3. Mississippi State 25-1 726 3
4. Baylor 24-2 697 5
5. South Carolina 21-3 642 6
6. Notre Dame 23-3 626 7
7. Florida State 23-3 600 4
8. Texas 21-4 597 10
9. Washington 24-3 577 8
10. Stanford 22-4 494 11
11. Oregon State 23-3 464 9
12. Ohio State 22-5 450 13
13. Louisville 22-6 416 14
14. Duke 22-4 399 15
15. DePaul 22-5 328 16
16. UCLA 18-7 299 12
17. Miami 19-6 289 17
18. N.C. State 19-6 275 17
19. Oklahoma 20-6 214 20
20. Michigan 21-5 168 22
21. Syracuse 18-8 165 19
22. South Florida 20-4 129 23
23. Arizona State 16-9 107 21
24. Texas A&M 19-6 66
25. Temple 19-5 21

Others receiving votes: Drake 20, Tennessee 20, Green Bay 13, Creighton 8, Kansas State 8, Indiana 5, West Virginia 5, California 3, Northwestern 2, Oregon 1.

Sports News
USA Today Women's Top…
