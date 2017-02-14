USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. UConn (32)
|25-0
|800
|1
|2. Maryland
|25-1
|766
|2
|3. Mississippi State
|25-1
|726
|3
|4. Baylor
|24-2
|697
|5
|5. South Carolina
|21-3
|642
|6
|6. Notre Dame
|23-3
|626
|7
|7. Florida State
|23-3
|600
|4
|8. Texas
|21-4
|597
|10
|9. Washington
|24-3
|577
|8
|10. Stanford
|22-4
|494
|11
|11. Oregon State
|23-3
|464
|9
|12. Ohio State
|22-5
|450
|13
|13. Louisville
|22-6
|416
|14
|14. Duke
|22-4
|399
|15
|15. DePaul
|22-5
|328
|16
|16. UCLA
|18-7
|299
|12
|17. Miami
|19-6
|289
|17
|18. N.C. State
|19-6
|275
|17
|19. Oklahoma
|20-6
|214
|20
|20. Michigan
|21-5
|168
|22
|21. Syracuse
|18-8
|165
|19
|22. South Florida
|20-4
|129
|23
|23. Arizona State
|16-9
|107
|21
|24. Texas A&M
|19-6
|66
|—
|25. Temple
|19-5
|21
|—
Others receiving votes: Drake 20, Tennessee 20, Green Bay 13, Creighton 8, Kansas State 8, Indiana 5, West Virginia 5, California 3, Northwestern 2, Oregon 1.