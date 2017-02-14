USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. UConn (32) 25-0 800 1 2. Maryland 25-1 766 2 3. Mississippi State 25-1 726 3 4. Baylor 24-2 697 5 5. South Carolina 21-3 642 6 6. Notre Dame 23-3 626 7 7. Florida State 23-3 600 4 8. Texas 21-4 597 10 9. Washington 24-3 577 8 10. Stanford 22-4 494 11 11. Oregon State 23-3 464 9 12. Ohio State 22-5 450 13 13. Louisville 22-6 416 14 14. Duke 22-4 399 15 15. DePaul 22-5 328 16 16. UCLA 18-7 299 12 17. Miami 19-6 289 17 18. N.C. State 19-6 275 17 19. Oklahoma 20-6 214 20 20. Michigan 21-5 168 22 21. Syracuse 18-8 165 19 22. South Florida 20-4 129 23 23. Arizona State 16-9 107 21 24. Texas A&M 19-6 66 — 25. Temple 19-5 21 —

Others receiving votes: Drake 20, Tennessee 20, Green Bay 13, Creighton 8, Kansas State 8, Indiana 5, West Virginia 5, California 3, Northwestern 2, Oregon 1.