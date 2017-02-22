Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vermont wins 17th straight,…

Vermont wins 17th straight, American East title, over Albany

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 9:05 pm < a min read
Share

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Payton Henson scored six of his 18 points in an 11-2 closing run and Vermont won its 17th straight game and captured the American East championship with a 62-50 win over Albany on Wednesday night.

Albany led by seven early in the first half when Ernie Duncan and Dre Lewis combined for all the points in a 9-2 run that tied the game at 41 with 12:20 to play. Henson scored four straight points to cap a 6-0 surge that put the Catamounts up by four with 8:31 remaining. The Great Danes were within 51-48 on a Joe Cremo 3-pointer with 6:23 left but from there they went 1 of 6 with four turnovers.

Henson started the closing run with a pair of free throws. Duncan hit a 3 that erased the Danes’ one basket and then Henson had two layups to close out the Catamounts’ sixth out American East title, the first in three seasons.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Vermont (25-5, 15-0) tied the school record for wins, matching the 2005, 2007 and 2010 teams. Duncan finished with 13 points and Anthony Lamb had 12.

Advertisement

David Nichols had 18 points for Albany (18-12, 9-6).

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vermont wins 17th straight,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Live-fire exercise on the USS Bataan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.