Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort…

Vermont’s Stowe Mountain Resort to be bought by Vail Resorts

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 11:29 am < a min read
Share

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont is being purchased by the Colorado-based Vail Resorts for $50 million.

Vail said Tuesday in a statement that it had reached an agreement to acquire the Stowe resort from the Mount Mansfield Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the American International Group.

If the deal goes through, it would be Vail’s first East Coast resort. Vail owns 10 mountain resorts and three urban ski areas.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Vail would acquire all the assets related to the mountain operations at Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak. Other facilities such as the Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe Mountain Club and the Stowe Country Club would be retained by the Mount Mansfield Company.

Advertisement

Vail Chairman Rob Katz says they’re thrilled to add Stowe to their family of resorts.

Topics:
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors handle lines during a small boat operation aboard USS Nimitz

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6409 0.0038 0.61%
L 2020 25.0260 0.0068 1.04%
L 2030 27.7096 0.0094 1.48%
L 2040 29.7502 0.0110 1.70%
L 2050 17.0168 0.0065 1.91%
G Fund 15.2344 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5362 0.0237 0.23%
C Fund 32.5153 0.0549 1.90%
S Fund 43.1201 0.0607 2.16%
I Fund 25.6715 -0.0650 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.