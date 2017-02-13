Sports Listen

Vesey gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Rangers beat Blue Jackets

By MITCH STACY February 13, 2017 10:23 pm < a min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Antti Raanta stopped 29 shots as the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night.

Dan Girardi and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Rangers, who won their sixth straight game and moved into a three-way tie for second place with Columbus and Pittsburgh in the tough Metropolitan Division. Raanta made two big saves in the final 23 seconds after the Blue Jackets pulled the goalie for a sixth skater and were swarming.

Brandon Dubinsky and Nick Foloigno scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 20 saves.

