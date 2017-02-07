Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vonn skis out, Schmidhofer…

Vonn skis out, Schmidhofer wins super-G at ski worlds

By GRAHAM DUNBAR February 7, 2017 7:31 am < a min read
Share

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Austrian skier Nicole Schmidhofer won gold Tuesday at the world championships in the super-G, a race which Lindsey Vonn failed to finish.

Vonn took a too-straight line and went off the course midway down the Corviglia course.

The 27-year-old Schmidhofer had only had one runner-up finish since joining the World Cup circuit in 2007, and even that super-G result was four years ago.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Schmidhofer leaned back and screamed after crossing the line and seeing she was 0.33 seconds faster than second-place Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein.

Advertisement

Pre-race favorite Lara Gut of Switzerland, starting immediately before Schmidhofer, was third, 0.36 behind.

Gut slumped in the finish area and shook her head after seeing she trailed then-leader Weirather’s time.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vonn skis out, Schmidhofer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Olmsted Terrace Cleaning

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended