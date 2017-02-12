Walton helps Wolverines take control in rare win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Derrick Walton Jr. scored 25 points and Moritz Wagner had 11 points and 10 rebounds Sunday to lead Michigan past Indiana 75-63.

The Wolverines (16-9, 6-6 Big Ten) won their second straight and just their 14th all-time win in Bloomington.

De’Ron Davis finished with 13 points to lead the Hoosiers (15-11, 5-7). Josh Newkirk and Juwan Morgan each had 11 for Indiana, which has lost three in a row.

The Hoosiers never really had a chance, though. They trailed the entire game and only made one serious challenge after trailing 35-25 at halftime — when James Blackmon Jr.’s 3-pointer with 13:38 to go got Indiana within 41-35.

But Michigan answered by making its next seven shots to make it 56-43 with 8:29 left, and Indiana couldn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.