Warriors-Grizzlies, Box

Durant 5-14 11-14 24, D.Green 2-6 0-0 4, McGee 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 6-13 4-5 18, Thompson 13-23 2-2 36, Looney 0-1 0-0 0, McAdoo 4-4 0-1 8, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 0-3 2-2 2, Weber 1-1 2-3 4, Iguodala 6-7 8-11 22, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-77 29-38 122.
Ennis 4-6 0-0 10, J.Green 2-4 1-1 5, Gasol 4-14 8-10 17, Conley 6-16 4-4 23, Allen 5-12 5-7 15, Wright 3-7 0-0 6, Randolph 5-9 7-9 17, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 3-8 4-4 11, Daniels 2-7 1-2 6, Carter 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 34-87 30-37 107.
|Golden State
|29
|33
|36
|24—122
|Memphis
|22
|27
|28
|30—107
3-Point Goals_Golden State 15-33 (Thompson 8-15, Durant 3-6, Iguodala 2-3, Curry 2-6, D.Green 0-3), Memphis 9-26 (Conley 4-6, Ennis 2-3, Daniels 1-4, Douglas 1-4, Gasol 1-5, Harrison 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Carter 0-1). Fouled Out_J.Green. Rebounds_Golden State 35 (D.Green 12), Memphis 47 (Randolph 13). Assists_Golden State 31 (D.Green 10), Memphis 20 (Conley 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 26, Memphis 28. Technicals_Durant, Memphis coach David Fizdale.
