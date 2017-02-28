Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Warriors say Durant hyperextended…

Warriors say Durant hyperextended his left knee against Wiz

By HOWARD FENDRICH
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 7:53 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors say that Kevin Durant hyperextended his left knee and will not return to their game against the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors tweeted during Tuesday night’s game that Durant will have an MRI exam.

He left only 93 seconds into the first quarter.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

On a Wizards possession under their basket less than a minute into the game, Washington center Marcin Gortat tossed Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia aside. Pachulia stumbled and landed on Durant’s left leg.

Advertisement

Durant immediately clutched at his left knee, then hobbled around a bit. He stayed in for a few more possessions before exiting and limping off toward the locker room when Golden State called timeout.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Warriors say Durant hyperextended…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Seabees build a watch post

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.