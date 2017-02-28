Warriors say Durant hyperextended his left knee against Wiz

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors say that Kevin Durant hyperextended his left knee and will not return to their game against the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors tweeted during Tuesday night’s game that Durant will have an MRI exam.

He left only 93 seconds into the first quarter.

On a Wizards possession under their basket less than a minute into the game, Washington center Marcin Gortat tossed Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia aside. Pachulia stumbled and landed on Durant’s left leg.

Advertisement

Durant immediately clutched at his left knee, then hobbled around a bit. He stayed in for a few more possessions before exiting and limping off toward the locker room when Golden State called timeout.