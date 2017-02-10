Washington forward suspended after slapping student at game

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington indefinitely suspended senior forward Malik Dime on Friday after he slapped a student during halftime of a Huskies loss to Colorado.

Head coach Lorenzo Romar said Dime’s action during Thursday night’s 81-66 loss in Boulder, Colorado, wasn’t consistent with his typical behavior and the coach said he doesn’t expect this type of behavior again. But Romar said the incident was unacceptable.

In a statement issued through the school, Dime said he made a poor decision after getting caught up in the emotion of the game.

Dime slapped the student after the halftime buzzer. Washington coaches had to restrain Dime, who was sitting out his ninth consecutive game with a broken right finger.