Washington’s 19th double-double leads UL-Lafayette to win

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Bryce Washington had 25 points, 13 rebounds and four assists to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat South Alabama 87-61 on Monday night.

It was Washington’s 19th double-double of the season.

Louisiana led by nine points at halftime and scored nine of the first 11 points of the second half for a 46-30 lead. Washington had four points during the run and Frank Bartley IV hit a 3-pointer.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were 17-of-28 shooting in the second half (60.7 percent).

Bartley IV added 10 points for Louisiana (15-11, 5-8), which had 12 players get in the scoring column. Jay Wright had six assists and eight points to become the 44th player in program history to score 1,000 in his career.

Nick Stover led South Alabama (12-13, 5-7) with 14 points. Don MuepoKelly and Ken Williams each added 11 points and Josh Ajayi grabbed 10 rebounds but Jaguars were just 1 of 15 from distance.