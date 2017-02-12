Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Washington's top lawman uses…

Washington’s top lawman uses strategic streak to fight Trump

By GENE JOHNSON February 12, 2017 10:45 am < a min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who took on President Donald Trump’s travel ban, spent his formative years playing competitive chess.

He twice won the state championship and says the game taught him the strategic thinking that’s helped him win in politics and in court.

The approach paid off in the case against the ban — first with an order from a federal judge in Seattle that blocked nationwide enforcement, then with a resounding win at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the lower-court decision.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Ferguson, a boyish 51-year-old Democrat, is serving his second term as Washington’s top lawyer.

Advertisement

His office has launched other significant lawsuits, including one against President Barack Obama’s administration over cleanup of the Hanford nuclear reservation, where the government made plutonium for weapons.

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Washington's top lawman uses…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended