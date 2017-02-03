Water issues forcing No. 12 UNC to stay in Duke territory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A water shortage has driven No. 12 North Carolina off campus ahead of Saturday’s home game with No. 20 Notre Dame.

In an email to The Associated Press, team spokesman Steve Kirschner said Friday that the Tar Heels would spend the night in nearby Durham — home to rival Duke. That comes after the water system supplying the Chapel Hill campus and surrounding area instructed its 20,000 customers not to drink or use the water due to critically low supplies, brought on by a water-main break and the shutdown of a treatment plant.

The school canceled Friday afternoon classes and Tar Heels coach Roy Williams’ pregame news conference. Chapel Hill mayor Pam Hemminger has declared a state of emergency.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Saturday’s game will be affected.

