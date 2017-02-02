Weber St. scorches Southern Utah in 90-74 win behind Senglin

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jeremy Senglin scored 23 points and Ryan Richardson and Kyndahl Hill each scored 15 to lead Weber State past Southern Utah 90-74 on Thursday night.

Weber State (13-7, 8-1 Big Sky) took control early and led for more than 38 minutes of the contest. The Wildcats have won four in a row and 11 of their last 12.

Senglin made 4 of his 7 3-pointers and added a dunk in the first six minutes of play. Dusty Baker’s jumper with 13:54 before halftime gave Weber State a 24-5 lead.

Weber State led 46-27 at the break. The Thunderbirds cut a 25-point second-half deficit to 10 twice (71-61, 73-63) but couldn’t get closer.

The Wildcats shot 27 for 51 from the field including 12 for 23 from 3-point range. Cody John chipped in 10 points for the Wildcats.

Randy Onwuasor led Southern Utah (4-19, 2-8) with 27 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds. John Marshall had 15 points for the Thunderbirds who have lost eight straight.