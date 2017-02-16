Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Weber State needs comeback…

Weber State needs comeback to top Northern Colorado 69-63

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 11:25 pm < a min read
Share

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Kyndahl Hill and Zach Braxton combined to score 35 points and grab 17 rebounds as Weber State maintained its hold on first place in the Big Sky Conference by topping Northern Colorado, 69-63 on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (16-8, 11-2) have a half-game lead over North Dakota, which beat Idaho State Thursday, 77-61. Weber State plays host to North Dakota in a first-place showdown Saturday.

Jordan Davis hit a layup with :09 left in the first half to give the Bears a 32-28 lead at intermission and Northern Colorado held the lead through most of the second half.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Jarrick Harding drilled a 3-pointer with 7:03 to put Weber State in front for good, 53-52.

Advertisement

Hill was a perfect 9-for-9 from the line and posted 19 points and grabbed eight boards. Braxton finished with 16 points and nine boards.

Jordan Davis led Northern Colorado (8-17, 4-10) with 21 points on 10-for-25 shooting.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Weber State needs comeback…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended