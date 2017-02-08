Sports Listen

Wednesday's College Basketball

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017
EAST

Boston U. 65, American U. 64

Colgate 70, Army 58

Farmingdale 87, St. Joseph’s (NY) 54

La Salle 67, Fordham 52

Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 59

Lehigh 79, Bucknell 71

Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 59

Pittsburgh 83, Boston College 72

Scranton 82, Drew 68

St. Bonaventure 70, Saint Louis 55

St. Rose 85, Adelphi 68

UConn 97, South Florida 51

Washington (Md.) 49, McDaniel 44

SOUTH

Allen 82, Milligan 76

Alma 68, Calvin 66

Augusta 75, Francis Marion 71

Berea 79, Wilberforce 63

Emory & Henry 75, Washington & Lee 59

Florida St. 95, NC State 71

George Mason 76, Davidson 69

Houston 91, Tulane 62

Johnson C. Smith 66, St. Augustine’s 61

Lincoln Memorial 87, Tusculum 67

Morehead St. 101, Murray St. 100, OT

Reinhardt 2, Selma 0

Roanoke 72, Guilford 46

Spalding 78, Webster 73

Tennessee 73, Mississippi 66

Thomas More 98, Westminster (Pa.) 83

Transylvania 68, Mount St. Joseph 67

Union (Ky.) 77, Tenn. Wesleyan 71

MIDWEST

Albion 72, Adrian 51

Cornerstone 83, Michigan-Dearborn 54

Davenport 91, Madonna 51

Evansville 60, Loyola of Chicago 58

IUPUI 89, Omaha 78

Marygrove 98, Concordia (Mich.) 90

N. Iowa 49, S. Illinois 41

Ohio St. 70, Rutgers 64

Siena Heights 72, Aquinas 71

South Dakota 93, Fort Wayne 82

Xavier 72, DePaul 61

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 72, Oklahoma St. 69

Texas A&M-CC 80, SE Louisiana 75

W. Illinois 63, Oral Roberts 60

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

Sports News
Wednesday's College Basketball
