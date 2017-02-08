Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Boston U. 65, American U. 64
Colgate 70, Army 58
Farmingdale 87, St. Joseph’s (NY) 54
La Salle 67, Fordham 52
Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 59
Lehigh 79, Bucknell 71
Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 59
Pittsburgh 83, Boston College 72
Scranton 82, Drew 68
St. Bonaventure 70, Saint Louis 55
St. Rose 85, Adelphi 68
UConn 97, South Florida 51
Washington (Md.) 49, McDaniel 44
SOUTH
Allen 82, Milligan 76
Alma 68, Calvin 66
Augusta 75, Francis Marion 71
Berea 79, Wilberforce 63
Emory & Henry 75, Washington & Lee 59
Florida St. 95, NC State 71
George Mason 76, Davidson 69
Houston 91, Tulane 62
Johnson C. Smith 66, St. Augustine’s 61
Lincoln Memorial 87, Tusculum 67
Morehead St. 101, Murray St. 100, OT
Reinhardt 2, Selma 0
Roanoke 72, Guilford 46
Spalding 78, Webster 73
Tennessee 73, Mississippi 66
Thomas More 98, Westminster (Pa.) 83
Transylvania 68, Mount St. Joseph 67
Union (Ky.) 77, Tenn. Wesleyan 71
MIDWEST
Albion 72, Adrian 51
Cornerstone 83, Michigan-Dearborn 54
Davenport 91, Madonna 51
Evansville 60, Loyola of Chicago 58
IUPUI 89, Omaha 78
Marygrove 98, Concordia (Mich.) 90
N. Iowa 49, S. Illinois 41
Ohio St. 70, Rutgers 64
Siena Heights 72, Aquinas 71
South Dakota 93, Fort Wayne 82
Xavier 72, DePaul 61
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 72, Oklahoma St. 69
Texas A&M-CC 80, SE Louisiana 75
W. Illinois 63, Oral Roberts 60
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.