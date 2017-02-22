Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
American U. 74, Navy 58
Army 73, Boston U. 62
Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
Bucknell 94, Lafayette 64
CCNY 73, Lehman 71
DePaul 67, Georgetown 65
Fordham 70, Duquesne 52
Hartford 76, Binghamton 69
Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 62
Lehigh 87, Colgate 69
Michigan 68, Rutgers 64
New Hampshire 78, Mass.-Lowell 67
Rider 93, Manhattan 82
Scranton 75, Catholic 68
Seton Hall 71, Xavier 64
St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 77
Staten Island 71, Baruch 54
Syracuse 78, Duke 75
UCF 71, Temple 69
UMBC 65, Stony Brook 52
Vermont 62, Albany (NY) 50
SOUTH
Carson-Newman 96, Brevard 55
Davis & Elkins 86, Malone 71
ETSU 93, Furman 81, OT
Fayetteville St. 86, St. Augustine’s 80
Lamar 88, Northwestern St. 68
Lincoln Memorial 93, Anderson (SC) 71
Minnesota 89, Maryland 75
North Carolina 74, Louisville 63
SE Louisiana 87, Cent. Arkansas 70
Samford 72, Chattanooga 68, OT
St. Andrews 88, Milligan 76
Tusculum 113, Mars Hill 78
UNC Greensboro 72, Mercer 66
VCU 64, Saint Louis 50
Vanderbilt 67, Tennessee 56
W. Carolina 84, The Citadel 80
Wake Forest 63, Pittsburgh 59
Wofford 81, VMI 63
MIDWEST
Bradley 77, Missouri St. 68
Clarke 75, Missouri Valley 73
Grand View 91, Mount Mercy 76
Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 46
Indiana St. 69, N. Iowa 59
Indiana-East 98, Brescia 78
Kansas 87, TCU 68
Loyola of Chicago 80, Drake 65
Oklahoma St. 80, Kansas St. 68
Peru St. 85, Avila 74
Providence 68, Creighton 66
William Penn 76, Benedictine (Kan.) 68
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 86, Texas A&M 77
N. Dakota St. 82, Oral Roberts 80
Texas A&M-CC 56, Abilene Christian 44
FAR WEST
Air Force 81, UNLV 58
Omaha 84, Denver 83
Oregon 68, California 65