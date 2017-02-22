Sports Listen

Wednesday's College Basketball

Wednesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017
EAST

American U. 74, Navy 58

Army 73, Boston U. 62

Bucknell 94, Lafayette 64

CCNY 73, Lehman 71

DePaul 67, Georgetown 65

Fordham 70, Duquesne 52

Hartford 76, Binghamton 69

Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 62

Lehigh 87, Colgate 69

Michigan 68, Rutgers 64

New Hampshire 78, Mass.-Lowell 67

Rider 93, Manhattan 82

Scranton 75, Catholic 68

Seton Hall 71, Xavier 64

St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 77

Staten Island 71, Baruch 54

Syracuse 78, Duke 75

UCF 71, Temple 69

UMBC 65, Stony Brook 52

Vermont 62, Albany (NY) 50

SOUTH

Carson-Newman 96, Brevard 55

Davis & Elkins 86, Malone 71

ETSU 93, Furman 81, OT

Fayetteville St. 86, St. Augustine’s 80

Lamar 88, Northwestern St. 68

Lincoln Memorial 93, Anderson (SC) 71

Minnesota 89, Maryland 75

North Carolina 74, Louisville 63

SE Louisiana 87, Cent. Arkansas 70

Samford 72, Chattanooga 68, OT

St. Andrews 88, Milligan 76

Tusculum 113, Mars Hill 78

UNC Greensboro 72, Mercer 66

VCU 64, Saint Louis 50

Vanderbilt 67, Tennessee 56

W. Carolina 84, The Citadel 80

Wake Forest 63, Pittsburgh 59

Wofford 81, VMI 63

MIDWEST

Bradley 77, Missouri St. 68

Clarke 75, Missouri Valley 73

Grand View 91, Mount Mercy 76

Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 46

Indiana St. 69, N. Iowa 59

Indiana-East 98, Brescia 78

Kansas 87, TCU 68

Loyola of Chicago 80, Drake 65

Oklahoma St. 80, Kansas St. 68

Peru St. 85, Avila 74

Providence 68, Creighton 66

William Penn 76, Benedictine (Kan.) 68

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 86, Texas A&M 77

N. Dakota St. 82, Oral Roberts 80

Texas A&M-CC 56, Abilene Christian 44

FAR WEST

Air Force 81, UNLV 58

Omaha 84, Denver 83

Oregon 68, California 65

