Wednesday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 1:10 am 1 min read
EAST

Boston U. 65, American U. 64

Colgate 70, Army 58

Farmingdale 87, St. Joseph’s (NY) 54

George Washington 53, VCU 52

La Salle 67, Fordham 52

Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 59

Lehigh 79, Bucknell 71

Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 59

Pittsburgh 83, Boston College 72

Scranton 82, Drew 68

Seton Hall 72, Providence 70, OT

St. Bonaventure 70, Saint Louis 55

St. Rose 85, Adelphi 68

Stockton 67, Rutgers-Newark 57

UConn 97, South Florida 51

Washington (Md.) 49, McDaniel 44

SOUTH

Allen 82, Milligan 76

Augusta 75, Francis Marion 71

Berea 79, Wilberforce 63

Clayton St. 100, Columbus St. 70

Emory & Henry 75, Washington & Lee 59

Florida St. 95, NC State 71

George Mason 76, Davidson 69

Hampden-Sydney 76, Va. Wesleyan 69

Houston 91, Tulane 62

Johnson C. Smith 66, St. Augustine’s 61

Lane 85, Central St. (Ohio) 74

Lincoln Memorial 87, Tusculum 67

Miami 74, Virginia Tech 68

Morehead St. 101, Murray St. 100, OT

Mount Olive 91, Belmont Abbey 76

Reinhardt 2, Selma 0

Roanoke 72, Guilford 46

Spalding 78, Webster 73

Tennessee 73, Mississippi 66

Thomas More 98, Westminster (Pa.) 83

Transylvania 68, Mount St. Joseph 67

Union (Ky.) 77, Tenn. Wesleyan 71

MIDWEST

Albion 72, Adrian 51

Alma 68, Calvin 66

Augsburg 82, St. John’s (Minn.) 76

Beloit 66, Illinois College 54

Bethel (Minn.) 101, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 69

Carleton 80, Macalester 46

Carthage 91, North Park 88, 2OT

Cincinnati 60, UCF 50

Cornerstone 83, Michigan-Dearborn 54

Davenport 91, Madonna 51

Edgewood 80, Marian (Wis.) 61

Evansville 60, Loyola of Chicago 58

Grand View 74, Avila 63

Hope 83, Trine 76

IUPUI 89, Omaha 78

Indiana St. 56, Bradley 54

Marygrove 98, Concordia (Mich.) 90

Milwaukee Engineering 68, Lakeland 55

Minnesota 101, Iowa 89, 2OT

Mount Mercy 87, Culver-Stockton 80

N. Dakota St. 82, S. Dakota St. 65

N. Iowa 49, S. Illinois 41

Ohio St. 70, Rutgers 64

Olivet 81, Kalamazoo 69

Ripon 82, Lawrence 44

Siena Heights 72, Aquinas 71

South Dakota 93, Fort Wayne 82

St. Olaf 72, Gustavus 56

St. Thomas (Minn.) 83, Hamline 66

William Penn 97, MidAm Nazarene 59

Wis. Lutheran 84, Concordia (Wis.) 81

Wis.-Eau Claire 83, Wis.-Platteville 66

Wis.-La Crosse 70, Wis.-Oshkosh 60

Wis.-River Falls 92, Wis.-Stout 51

Wis.-Whitewater 56, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 55

Xavier 72, DePaul 61

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 72, Oklahoma St. 69

Texas A&M 76, Missouri 73

Texas A&M-CC 80, SE Louisiana 75

W. Illinois 63, Oral Roberts 60

West Virginia 61, Oklahoma 50

FAR WEST

Arizona 74, Stanford 67

California 68, Arizona St. 43

Nevada 104, UNLV 77

New Mexico 74, Air Force 67

UC Davis 74, Cal St.-Fullerton 65

UC Irvine 64, UC Santa Barbara 47

Wyoming 102, Fresno St. 100, 4OT

Sports News
