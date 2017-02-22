Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Major League Linescore

Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 5:51 pm < a min read
Share
Grand Canyon 000 001 0—1 5 2
Arizona 300 330 X—9 6 0

Baker; Arcia (3), Reinheimer (2), Lamb, Lugo, Tomas, Fuentes. W_Banda. L_Hansen. HRs_None; Lugo, Arcia.

___

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Major League Linescore
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.