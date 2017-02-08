Sports Listen

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:29 pm < a min read
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 60, Patrick County 52

Central Wise 57, Letcher County Central, Ky. 36

Collegiate-Richmond 48, Douglas Freeman 34

Covington 57, Craig County 45

Great Bridge 73, Churchland 38

Highland-Warrenton 59, Fredericksburg Academy 37

James River-Midlothian 52, Mills Godwin 35

Jamestown 52, York 36

King’s Fork 56, Woodrow Wilson 52

Lake Taylor 62, Deep Creek 36

Lloyd Bird 53, Meadowbrook 33

Louisa 47, Charlottesville 45

Magna Vista 51, Franklin County 43

Millbrook 74, Woodgrove 46

Narrows 47, Bland County 41

Parry McCluer 78, Bath County 2

Radford 53, James River-Buchanan 21

Smithfield 48, Grafton 45

St. Annes-Belfield 52, Trinity Christian School 46

Steward School 41, Hampton Roads 39

Stone Bridge 35, Loudoun Valley 21

Union 57, Eastside 49

West Point 58, Windsor 36

Western Albemarle 37, Albemarle 27

William Byrd 67, Glenvar 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carver Academy 74, King & Queen 36

George Wythe-Richmond 50, Midlothian 44

Glenvar 56, Staunton River 33

Graham 78, Giles 47

Great Bridge 58, Churchland 47

Henrico 68, Glen Allen 52

Hurley 55, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41

J.R. Tucker 61, Lee-Davis 54, OT

Lake Taylor 80, Deep Creek 64

Loudoun Valley 89, Stone Bridge 50

Patrick County 51, Abingdon 43

St. Christopher’s 54, Woodberry Forest 48

Union 62, Eastside 45

Woodgrove 52, Millbrook 39

Sports News
