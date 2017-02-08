Wednesday’s Scores

Abingdon 60, Patrick County 52
Central Wise 57, Letcher County Central, Ky. 36
Collegiate-Richmond 48, Douglas Freeman 34
Covington 57, Craig County 45
Great Bridge 73, Churchland 38
Highland-Warrenton 59, Fredericksburg Academy 37
James River-Midlothian 52, Mills Godwin 35
Jamestown 52, York 36
King’s Fork 56, Woodrow Wilson 52
Lake Taylor 62, Deep Creek 36
Lloyd Bird 53, Meadowbrook 33
Louisa 47, Charlottesville 45
Magna Vista 51, Franklin County 43
Millbrook 74, Woodgrove 46
Narrows 47, Bland County 41
Parry McCluer 78, Bath County 2
Radford 53, James River-Buchanan 21
Smithfield 48, Grafton 45
St. Annes-Belfield 52, Trinity Christian School 46
Steward School 41, Hampton Roads 39
Stone Bridge 35, Loudoun Valley 21
Union 57, Eastside 49
West Point 58, Windsor 36
Western Albemarle 37, Albemarle 27
William Byrd 67, Glenvar 31
Carver Academy 74, King & Queen 36
George Wythe-Richmond 50, Midlothian 44
Glenvar 56, Staunton River 33
Graham 78, Giles 47
Great Bridge 58, Churchland 47
Henrico 68, Glen Allen 52
Hurley 55, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41
J.R. Tucker 61, Lee-Davis 54, OT
Lake Taylor 80, Deep Creek 64
Loudoun Valley 89, Stone Bridge 50
Patrick County 51, Abingdon 43
St. Christopher’s 54, Woodberry Forest 48
Union 62, Eastside 45
Woodgrove 52, Millbrook 39