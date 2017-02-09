Thursday’s Scores

Amherst County 44, Rustburg 28
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norcom 46
Brunswick 55, Goochland 37
Carroll County 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32
Christ Chapel Academy def. Massanutten Military, forfeit
Cosby 64, George Wythe-Richmond 36
Covington 58, Stuart Hall 50
Episcopal 41, Maret, D.C. 30
Floyd County 60, Radford 29
Foxcroft 31, Randolph-Macon 29
Fuqua School 38, Temple Christian 28
George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Galax 39
Glen Allen 48, Hanover 41
Greensville County 50, Bluestone 37
Grundy 47, Honaker 45
GW-Danville 36, Liberty Christian 34
Hermitage 38, TJ-Richmond 36
Jefferson Forest 35, Liberty-Bedford 33
Kellam 58, Frank Cox 55
Lebanon 54, Lee High 48
Marion 60, Grayson County 53
Midlothian 80, Clover Hill 60
Miller School 61, Eastern Mennonite 23
Mills Godwin 68, Lee-Davis 16
Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Greenbrier Christian 16
North Cross 43, Chatham Hall 16
Patrick Henry-Ashland 54, Maggie Walker 25
Potomac School 64, Madeira School 43
Princess Anne 86, Hickory 29
Pulaski County 44, Salem 31
Quantico 52, St. Michael 24
Salem-Va. Beach 65, Norview 30
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 65, Flint Hill 48
St. John Paul the Great 30, Trinity Christian School 21
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 54, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 33
Timberlake Christian 68, Roanoke Catholic 37
Trinity at Meadowview 53, Wakefield School 20
Brunswick 57, Goochland 54
Bruton 48, Warhill 46
Carroll County 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42
Clarke County 67, Strasburg 55
Fuqua School 69, Temple Christian 26
George Wythe-Wytheville 74, Galax 19
Glen Allen 77, Hanover 70
Grayson County 74, Marion 51
Heritage-Lynchburg 75, E.C. Glass 72
Jamestown 88, York 43
King William 50, Carver Academy 37
Lafayette 71, New Kent 65
Landstown 61, Bayside 51
Lebanon 57, Lee High 50
Liberty Christian 60, GW-Danville 53
Manchester 65, James River-Midlothian 57
Martinsville 46, Halifax County 41
Mills Godwin 58, Lee-Davis 26
Nansemond River 63, Warwick 49
Nansemond-Suffolk 66, Greenbrier Christian 33
Norfolk Christian 55, Norfolk Academy 47
North Cross 81, New Covenant 64
Princess Anne 75, Hickory 34
Pulaski County 64, Salem 59
Quantico 67, St. Michael 37
R.E. Lee-Staunton 123, Stuarts Draft 87
Salem-Va. Beach 67, Norview 48
St. John Paul the Great 70, Trinity Christian School 50
Tallwood 77, Ocean Lakes 51
Thomas Dale 56, Cosby 54
Valley Baptist Christian School 70, Stuart Hall 49