Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:30 pm 1 min read
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amherst County 44, Rustburg 28

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norcom 46

Brunswick 55, Goochland 37

Carroll County 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32

Christ Chapel Academy def. Massanutten Military, forfeit

Cosby 64, George Wythe-Richmond 36

Covington 58, Stuart Hall 50

Episcopal 41, Maret, D.C. 30

Floyd County 60, Radford 29

Foxcroft 31, Randolph-Macon 29

Fuqua School 38, Temple Christian 28

George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Galax 39

Glen Allen 48, Hanover 41

Greensville County 50, Bluestone 37

Grundy 47, Honaker 45

GW-Danville 36, Liberty Christian 34

Hermitage 38, TJ-Richmond 36

Jefferson Forest 35, Liberty-Bedford 33

Kellam 58, Frank Cox 55

Lebanon 54, Lee High 48

Marion 60, Grayson County 53

Midlothian 80, Clover Hill 60

Miller School 61, Eastern Mennonite 23

Mills Godwin 68, Lee-Davis 16

Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Greenbrier Christian 16

North Cross 43, Chatham Hall 16

Patrick Henry-Ashland 54, Maggie Walker 25

Potomac School 64, Madeira School 43

Princess Anne 86, Hickory 29

Pulaski County 44, Salem 31

Quantico 52, St. Michael 24

Salem-Va. Beach 65, Norview 30

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 65, Flint Hill 48

St. John Paul the Great 30, Trinity Christian School 21

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 54, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 33

Timberlake Christian 68, Roanoke Catholic 37

Trinity at Meadowview 53, Wakefield School 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst County 51, Rustburg 45

Brunswick 57, Goochland 54

Bruton 48, Warhill 46

Carroll County 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42

Clarke County 67, Strasburg 55

Fuqua School 69, Temple Christian 26

George Wythe-Wytheville 74, Galax 19

Glen Allen 77, Hanover 70

Grayson County 74, Marion 51

Heritage-Lynchburg 75, E.C. Glass 72

Jamestown 88, York 43

Kellam 58, Frank Cox 55

King William 50, Carver Academy 37

Lafayette 71, New Kent 65

Landstown 61, Bayside 51

Lebanon 57, Lee High 50

Liberty Christian 60, GW-Danville 53

Manchester 65, James River-Midlothian 57

Martinsville 46, Halifax County 41

Mills Godwin 58, Lee-Davis 26

Nansemond River 63, Warwick 49

Nansemond-Suffolk 66, Greenbrier Christian 33

Norfolk Christian 55, Norfolk Academy 47

North Cross 81, New Covenant 64

Princess Anne 75, Hickory 34

Pulaski County 64, Salem 59

Quantico 67, St. Michael 37

R.E. Lee-Staunton 123, Stuarts Draft 87

Salem-Va. Beach 67, Norview 48

St. John Paul the Great 70, Trinity Christian School 50

Tallwood 77, Ocean Lakes 51

Thomas Dale 56, Cosby 54

Valley Baptist Christian School 70, Stuart Hall 49

Sports News
