Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 1B/OF Brandon Moss on a two-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Miguel Romero and OF Enry Pantojas on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned HP Jonathan Aro and C Jesus Sucre outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned OF Adam Walker outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded RHP James Farris and international bonus money slot number 28 to Colorado for RHP Eddie Butler and international bonus money slot number 74. Designated RHP Dylan Floro for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed SS Ehire Adrianza off waivers from San Francisco.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vance Worley on a minor league contract.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Christian Montgomery.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Luis Alen.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF Reggie Abercrombie.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Chris Carmain.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Danny Mateo.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Re-signed G Layshia Clarendon to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Retained tight ends coach Ron Middleton, defensive assistant Mike Rutenberg and offensive assistant John Donovan. Reassigned special teams coordinator Mike Mallory to assistant special teams coordinator. Named Jason Rebrovich assistant defensive line coach, Joe Danna assistant defensive backs coach, Tony Sparano Jr. assistant offensive line coach and Eric Price offense research specialist.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Stump Mitchell running backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Traded Fs Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock to Arizona for G Justin Peters and D Justin Hache.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Fired coach Ken Hitchcock. Promoted assistant coach Mike Yeo to head coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded D Alex Kuqali to Quad City for D Jake Baker. Agreed to terms with F Louis Belisle.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Jelle Van Damme to a contract extension.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Alexander Ring.

COLLEGE

HARVARD — Named Mickey Fein pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach.