Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Mike Zagurski and OF David Lough on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Alec Mills for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Hammel on a two-year contract. Acquired OF Donnie Dewees from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Alec Mills.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Drew Stubbs and LHP Craig Breslow to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jesus Sucre to Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Brett Hayes on a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated LHP David Rollins for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Gordon Beckham on a minor league contract.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Josh Laxer and INF Curt Smith.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP Joe Bircher.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Kyle Anderson.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Chin-Hui Tsao.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired the right to own and operate an NBADL team that will begin play in Oshkosh, Wis., for the 2017-18 season.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.

National Basketball Association Development League

DELAWARE 87ERS — Acquired G Nate Robinson.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Re-signed G Alana Beard. Signed C Avery Warley-Talbert, F Ify Ibekwe and G Jamie Weisner.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Fired defensive coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Ben Jacobs to a two-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named David Lee quarterbacks coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Sam Shields.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Jeremy Bates quarterbacks coach, Mick Lombardi offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach, Jason Vrable offensive assistant and Joe Giacobbe assistant strength and conditioning coach. Signed OT Jeff Adams.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Leodis McKelvin.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Torrian Gray defensive backs coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jason Vega to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Keegan Kanzig from Stockton (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Assigned G Daniel Altshuller from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Jeremy Smith from San Antonio.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Carter Verhaeghe from Missouri (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned F Jon Martin from San Jose (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Fs Michael Bournival and Joel Vermin to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Zach Sanford from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ALBANY DEVILS — Returned G J.P. Anderson to Adirondack (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Cal Heeter to Toledo (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned Fs Tyler Barnes and Chris DeSousa to Indy (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Andrew D’Agostini to Brampton (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Approved the transfer of home territory for the former Evansville IceMen to Jacksonville, Fla. Suspended Wheeling F Jordan Kwas four games.

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed G Lukas Hafner.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned F Brendan O’Donnell to Texas (AHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Devin Mantha.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Mike Driscoll.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired F Bashkim Kadrii on a year-long loan from FC Copenhagen (Superliga-Denmark).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Traded the right of first refusal on M Adam Najem to Philadelphia for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Adam Najem.

United Soccer League

USL — Promoted Gordon Bengtson to vice president of competition and technical development, Brett Luy to vice president of league operations and Dan Lohrs to director of league operations. Named Adam Martin senior director of compliance and associate counsel, Kevin Pikus director of corporate strategy, Mackenzie Rector broadcast coordinator and Matteo Trevisani social media coordinator.

LA GALAXY II — Named Laurent Courtois assistant coach and Claine Plummer goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Announced it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue distribution payments to Baylor until an outside review determines the university and athletic department are complying with Title IX guidelines and other regulations in the wake of a campus sexual assault scandal.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Zane Vance assistant head football coach, defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

CLEVELAND STATE — Named Michael Thomas athletic director.

FURMAN — Named Ken Lamendola inside linebackers coach.

KENNESAW STATE — Named P.J. Volker linebackers coach.

MANHATTAN — Named Lora Sarich volleyball coach.

SETON HALL — Announced G Jevon Thomas has left the men’s basketball program.

SOUTHERN CAL — Suspended PK Matt Boermeester from the football team.

UCLA — Named Jimmie Dougherty wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

WEBER STATE — Named Al Pupunu tight ends coach and Grant Duff outside linebackers coach.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE — Named Connie Hurlbut senior associate commissioner.