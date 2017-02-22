Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Joel Hanrahan assistant pitching coach for Morgantown (NYP).
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP Ken Frosch, RHP Benji Waite and LHP Corey Williams.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Sold the contract of RHP David Fischer to Minnesota (AL).
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Arik Sikula.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).
PHOENIX SUNS — Assigned F Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona (NBADL).
|Woman’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Tianna Hawkins.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Zach Azzanni wide receivers coach, Brandon Staley outside linebackers coach and Derius Swinton II assistant special teams coach.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB K<Waun Williams to a one-year contract.
SPOKANE EMPIRE — Signed K Craig Robinson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Marek Langhamer to Tucson (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL) for conditioning.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Connor Jones for the remainder of the 2016-17 season and loaned him to Bridgeport (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Cal Heeter to Toledo (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Zac Larraza to Utah (ECHL).
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired 2017 and 2018 second-round draft picks from Calgary for T Mitch Wilde and a conditional second-round draft pick.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Acquired $75,000 in General Allocation Money from Montreal for an international roster spot for the 2017 season.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Aaron Long.
|North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed goalkeeper coach Guillermo Valencia and fitness coach Luis Gutierrez to contract extensions. Named Alberto Gallego first assistant coach.
EMORY & HENRY — Named McCallie Jones women’s soccer coach.
MICHIGAN — Named Kevin Lempa senior defensive analyst for football.
MISSISSIPPI — Self-imposed a one-year postseason football ban for the 2017 season after the school received an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that alleged more rules violations by the program.
UTSA — Named Bo Davis defensive line coach.