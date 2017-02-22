Sports Listen

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 7:02 pm 2 min read
BASEBALL
National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Joel Hanrahan assistant pitching coach for Morgantown (NYP).

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP Ken Frosch, RHP Benji Waite and LHP Corey Williams.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Sold the contract of RHP David Fischer to Minnesota (AL).

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Arik Sikula.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

PHOENIX SUNS — Assigned F Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona (NBADL).

Woman’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Tianna Hawkins.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Zach Azzanni wide receivers coach, Brandon Staley outside linebackers coach and Derius Swinton II assistant special teams coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB K<Waun Williams to a one-year contract.

Indoor Football League

SPOKANE EMPIRE — Signed K Craig Robinson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Marek Langhamer to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL) for conditioning.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Connor Jones for the remainder of the 2016-17 season and loaned him to Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Cal Heeter to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Zac Larraza to Utah (ECHL).

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired 2017 and 2018 second-round draft picks from Calgary for T Mitch Wilde and a conditional second-round draft pick.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired $75,000 in General Allocation Money from Montreal for an international roster spot for the 2017 season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Aaron Long.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed goalkeeper coach Guillermo Valencia and fitness coach Luis Gutierrez to contract extensions. Named Alberto Gallego first assistant coach.

COLLEGE

EMORY & HENRY — Named McCallie Jones women’s soccer coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Kevin Lempa senior defensive analyst for football.

MISSISSIPPI — Self-imposed a one-year postseason football ban for the 2017 season after the school received an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that alleged more rules violations by the program.

UTSA — Named Bo Davis defensive line coach.

Sports News
