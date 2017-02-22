Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Joel Hanrahan assistant pitching coach for Morgantown (NYP).

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP Ken Frosch, RHP Benji Waite and LHP Corey Williams.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Sold the contract of RHP David Fischer to Minnesota (AL).

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Arik Sikula.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned G Wade Baldwin IV and F Jarell Martin to Iowa (NBADL).

PHOENIX SUNS — Assigned F Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona (NBADL).

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired F Bojan Bogdanovic and F Chris McCullough from the Brooklyn Nets for F Andrew Nicholson, G Marcus Thornton and a 2017 protected first round draft pick.

Woman’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Tianna Hawkins.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Zach Azzanni wide receivers coach, Brandon Staley outside linebackers coach and Derius Swinton II assistant special teams coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB K’Waun Williams to a one-year contract.

Indoor Football League

SPOKANE EMPIRE — Signed K Craig Robinson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Marek Langhamer to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL) for conditioning.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Connor Jones for the remainder of the 2016-17 season and loaned him to Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Cal Heeter to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Zac Larraza to Utah (ECHL).

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired 2017 and 2018 second-round draft picks from Calgary for T Mitch Wilde and a conditional second-round draft pick.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired $75,000 in General Allocation Money from Montreal for an international roster spot for the 2017 season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Aaron Long.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed goalkeeper coach Guillermo Valencia and fitness coach Luis Gutierrez to contract extensions. Named Alberto Gallego first assistant coach.

COLLEGE

DELAWARE — Named Kallie Knop associate athletics director for communications and digital strategy.

EMORY & HENRY — Named McCallie Jones women’s soccer coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Kevin Lempa senior defensive analyst for football.

MISSISSIPPI — Self-imposed a one-year postseason football ban for the 2017 season after the school received an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that alleged more rules violations by the program.

RADFORD — Announced the resignation of Marc Reeves, men’s soccer coach, to take the same position at Elon.

UTSA — Named Bo Davis defensive line coach.

WASHINGTON — Named Matt Lubick wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator.