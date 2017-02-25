Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wells hits school-record 10…

Wells hits school-record 10 3-pointers in Savannah State win

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 7:20 pm < a min read
Share

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Casey Wells broke his own school record with 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points in Savannah State’s 110-91 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Wells was 10 of 19 from the arc with the Tigers (11-16, 8-6) putting in 20 of 53 3-point attempts and 37 of 86 overall. Dexter McClanahan scored 23 points, Austin Dasent 12 and Zach Sellers 10. Troyce Manassa grabbed 10 rebounds.

Sam Hunt scored 19 points, Donte Watson 16, Amari Hamilton 13 and Raymon Pratt 10 for the Aggies (2-27, 0-14), who remain the only team in the nation without a win in Division I play this season. They were 31-of-69 shooting including 9 of 29 on 3-pointers.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The Tigers, who snapped a four-game losing streak, led 58-36 at halftime and reached the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season. Savannah State led the nation in 3-point field goals per game coming into Saturday’s game at 13.5.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wells hits school-record 10…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.