Wenger to coach next season, even if he leaves Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Arsene Wenger says he wants to continue coaching next season, even if it’s not at Arsenal.

The Frenchman’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season. He has yet to commit to extending a reign that began in 1996, saying a decision is expected by April.

Wenger says “no matter what happens I will manage next season. Is it here or somewhere else that’s absolutely for sure?”

The pressure has intensified on Wenger since a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Advertisement

Wenger says “I think it is very important the club is always in safe hands. Is it me or somebody else?”