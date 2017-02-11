Sports Listen

Sports News

Wesemann, Page lead No. 25 K-State women past Iowa St. 80-68

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 4:25 pm < a min read
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kindred Wesemann scored 17 points and Lanie Page 16 and No. 25 Kansas State pulled away for an 80-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Both players went 6 of 9 from the field and hit three 3-pointers. Kayla Middlebrook and Eternati Willock added 11 points apiece for the Wildcats (18-7, 8-5 Big 12).

Emily Durr, who had a career-high six 3-pointers and 20 points for the Cyclones (13-11, 4-9), had three early treys before Kayla Goth gave K-State a 17-16 lead after one quarter on a 3 with five seconds left. Page hit two long-range shots in the final minute of the first half to put the Wildcats up 40-37.

After Iowa State tied the game at 42, an 11-2 run that give the Wildcats a 58-49 lead. Iowa State closed within 72-68 with three minutes to play as Durr and Seanna Johnson had back-to-back 3s but the Cyclones didn’t score again.

Bridget Carleton had eight points, 11 rebounds and ran her free-throw streak to 44 straight, which is in the top 18 of NCAA history. She last missed a free throw on Dec. 29.

Sports News
