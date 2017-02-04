Wesibrod has double-double, Lamar rolls McNeese St. 77-57

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Colton Weisbrod had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Lamar to a dominating 77-57 win over McNeese State on Saturday in the 100th meeting between the schools.

Weisbrod was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and grabbed six offensive boards. Josh Nzeakor was 6 of 10 from the floor for 12 points with seven rebounds for Lamar (14-9, 6-4 Southland Conference), which has won three of the last four.

The Cardinals are just 1.5 games behind conference leader Sam Houston State.

Lamar had an 11-2 run to start and kept charging to a 44-18 lead at the break. McNeese State never mounted a threat in the second half, trailing 67-47 with 5:09 remaining.

The Cardinals hit 27 of 64 (42 percent) field goals while holding McNeese State (7-15, 4-7) to 18-of-53 shooting. Lamar also won the rebound battle 52-27.

James Harvey was the only Cowboy in double figures, scoring 11 points.