Westbrook’s triple-double leads Thunder past Lakers, 110-93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 17 points in his 28th triple-double of the season, and his new teammates fit in seamlessly as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 110-93 on Friday night.

Westbrook also had 18 rebounds and 17 assists for the 65th triple-double of his career.

It was the first game for new Thunder players Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, acquired Thursday in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. Gibson scored 12 points and McDermott added eight, even though they arrived Thursday night and weren’t even available for shootaround on Friday.

Alex Abrines and Andre Roberson each set a career high with 19 points, and Steven Adams added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

Advertisement

D’Angelo Russell scored 29 for the Lakers.

Westbrook didn’t make a field goal until 3:15 remained in the first half, but he went 8 for 9 from the free throw line before the break. He had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the first half to help the Thunder take a 58-51 lead.

Westbrook clinched his triple-double in the first few minutes of the third quarter. Abrines hit three 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the period to give the Thunder a 73-58 lead.

Gibson got the crowd into it with a dunk on an assist from Westbrook with 2:27 left in the third, and the Thunder remained in control the rest of the way.

___

TIP-INS

Lakers: Shot 2 of 12 on 3-pointers in the first quarter and 7 of 35 overall. … Committed six turnovers in the first half and 13 overall. … Julius Randle had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Thunder: Abrines got his first career start in place of Victor Oladipo, who sat out with back spasms. … Gibson entered with 3:47 left in the first quarter. McDermott entered with 2:54 to go in the first. … F Enes Kanter returned after missing the previous nine games with a broken forearm. He finished with four points on 2-for-12 shooting.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Thunder: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.