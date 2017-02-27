Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Western Carolina beats VMI…

Western Carolina beats VMI 81-68 for SoCon’s No. 8 seed

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:19 pm < a min read
Share

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marc Gosselin scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Western Carolina beat VMI 81-68 on Monday night for the No. 8 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament.

Haboubacar Mutombo scored 16 points with five assists, Devin Peterson added 15 points, and Yalim Olcay had 14. The Catamounts (9-22, 4-14) shot 53.6 percent from the floor to VMI’s 42.1 percent and outrebounded them 39-30, but VMI hit 10 of 27 behind the arc to Western Carolina’s 6 of 13.

Mutombo’s 3-point play capped a 10-4 run and Western Carolina led 46-39 early in the second half. VMI closed to 50-49 on QJ Peterson’s free throw, but the Catamounts pulled ahead on a 15-8 run and led 64-54 on Gosselin’s 3-pointer with 8:48 left. The Keydets closed to 72-66 on Julian Eleby’s layup with 3:34 left, but got no closer the rest of the way.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Peterson scored 20, Eleby had 19 and Trey Chapman had 10 with 13 rebounds for VMI (6-23, 3-15), which entered tied with Western Carolina and The Citadel with a 3-14 conference record.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Western Carolina beats VMI…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Diver explores underwater structure

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.