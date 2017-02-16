Sports Listen

White scores 20, Colorado holds on to beat Oregon State

By KYLE ODEGARD February 16, 2017 11:30 pm < a min read
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Derrick White had 20 points and three steals as Colorado held on to beat Oregon State 60-52 on Thursday night.

Xavier Johnson added 17 points for the Buffaloes (16-11, 6-8 Pac-12).

Drew Eubanks had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks and JaQuori McLaughlin scored 16 points for the Beavers (4-23, 0-14).

White made a contested floater to give Colorado a 55-52 lead with 1:18 remaining, and then stole the ball on Oregon State’s possession. Johnson sank a corner 3-pointer to stretch the Buffaloes’ lead to 58-52 with 36 seconds left.

The Beavers turned the ball over the next time down the court and were forced to foul.

At the half, Oregon State led 25-24.

The Buffaloes went on a 12-2 surge to open the second half and led 36-27 with 14 minutes left after a White lay-in.

The Beavers trailed by 11, their largest deficit of the game, when they went on a 9-0 run to make the score 46-44. A McLaughlin 3-pointer tied the game at 50-all with 3:20 remaining.

Both teams shot near 40 percent, but the Buffaloes had 23 points off of 18 Beavers turnovers.

