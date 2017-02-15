Whitecaps acquire Montero on loan from Tianjin Teda

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Fredy Montero on loan from Tianjin Teda of the Chinese Super League.

Montero, who is on a one-year loan, previously played for Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders and is a three-time league All-Star. The 29-year-old Colombian striker is the Sounders’ all-time leading scorer with 47 goals and 34 assists in 119 regular-season matches from 2009-12.

“I’m happy to be here, I can’t describe it,” Montero said. “Being back in MLS and just landing in this organization makes me feel like I’m home again and (I) wish to be on the field right now.”

Montero had nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances with Tianjin Teda last year. He also played with the Colombian team Millonarios and Sporting Clube de Portugal.

The Whitecaps acquired Montero via the MLS allocation process. Vancouver secured the No. 1 spot in the league’s allocation ranking in a deal with Minnesota United for $100,000 in general allocation money, $125,000 in targeted allocation money in 2018 and an international roster spot through this year.

“We have worked diligently throughout the offseason to strengthen the forward areas and today we have managed to add a very good striker in Fredy,” coach Carl Robinson said in a team statement. “He has proven throughout his career to be an elite attacking player and consistent goal scorer, and he is already familiar with the league and environment.”

Montero said he’s excited about the Whitecaps’ prospects this season.

“I just see most of the guys are really young. They are full of energy,” he said in an interview posted on the team’s website. “That’s going to play a good role in this team. I know there are a lot of games to play in MLS, and that energy is going to be good for the team to play at a high level.”