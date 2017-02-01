Sports Listen

Wichita State earns its 20th win, 77-69 over Drake

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:47 pm < a min read
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp combined to score 33 points and Wichita State earned a 20th win for the eighth straight season as the Shockers eased past Drake, 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Wichita State (20-4, 10-1 Missouri Valley) pushed its win streak to five straight and has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Drake led by as many as eight points in the second half. Rashard Kelly dunked with 8:09 left to put the Shockers in front for good, 59-58. Shamet converted a layup and Frankamp hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 64-58. The Bulldogs rallied and got within three, 68-65, on Reed Timmer’s 3-pointer with 4:09 left, but got no closer.

Shamet hit 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from long range to finish with 17 points. Frankamp had 16.

De’Antae McMurray scored 28 points to lead Drake (7-16, 5-6).

Sports News
