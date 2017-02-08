Sports Listen

Wiggins helps Wolves stun Raptors, 112-109

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI February 8, 2017 10:38 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points against his hometown team, Tyus Jones hit a 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Toronto Raptors 112-109 on Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Wiggins hit 11 of 19 shots to help the Timberwolves snap a four-game losing streak. Minnesota committed just eight turnovers, and Shabazz Muhammad scored 22 points off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and DeMarre Carroll hit all five of his 3s and finished with 19 points and nine boards for the Raptors, who led by 13 points in the first half. Kyle Lowry added 20 points and Toronto shot 53 percent from the field, but Lowry missed a potential tying 3 at the buzzer.

Topics:
Sports News
