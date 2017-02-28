Sports Listen

Wild-Jets Sum

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 10:56 pm < a min read
Minnesota 3 2 1—6
Winnipeg 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 31 (Perreault, Scheifele), 1:02. 2, Minnesota, Granlund 21 (Koivu), 3:02. 3, Minnesota, Graovac 7 (Granlund, Hanzal), 14:19. 4, Minnesota, Haula 13 (Stewart, Granlund), 18:42 (pp).

Second Period_5, Minnesota, Scandella 3 (Hanzal), 8:03. 6, Winnipeg, Lowry 11 (Stafford, Ehlers), 9:32. 7, Minnesota, White 9 (Stewart), 13:19. 8, Winnipeg, Perreault 7 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 17:37.

Third Period_9, Winnipeg, Armia 7 (Scheifele), 9:35 (sh). 10, Winnipeg, Scheifele 26 (Laine, Perreault), 11:17. 11, Minnesota, Zucker 20 (Scandella, Haula), 17:50 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-9-7_28. Winnipeg 11-10-15_36.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 34-11-3 (7 shots-7 saves), Kuemper 7-3-3 (29-24). Winnipeg, Hutchinson 4-11-3 (7-6), Hellebuyck 20-15-3 (21-16).

A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:30.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Shane Heyer.

