Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wilder retains WBC title…

Wilder retains WBC title with 5th-round KO of Washington

By JOHN ZENOR
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 10:24 pm < a min read
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Deontay Wilder returned from right arm injuries to stop Gerald Washington in the fifth round retain his WBC heavyweight title Saturday night.

Wilder (38-0, 37 knockouts) seemed mostly cautious with his right in the early rounds but staggered Washington (18-1-1) and sent him down with a hard one followed by a left. He came right back at the former USC football player and Navy mechanic, pummeling him against the ropes with both hands.

Referee Mike Griffin stopped the fight after Wilder punctuated his barrage with a left uppercut. An unsteady Washington wobbled against the ropes on the opposite side after the stoppage.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

It was the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native’s fifth title defense.

Advertisement

Last year, Wilder broke his right hand and tore his right biceps in a knockout of Chris Arreola.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wilder retains WBC title…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.