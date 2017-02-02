Wiley scores 38, Easter Washington holds off Sac State 77-72

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Wiley scored a career-high 38 points and added 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists and a steal and Eastern Washington held off Sacramento State 77-72 on Thursday night.

Wiley had 23 points in the second half, making 8 of 11 shots from the field and 7 of 9 free throws. At one point he scored 10 straight for the Eagles (15-8, 7-3 Big Sky). Wiley scored at least 21 points in eight league games and has hit 20 a total of 10 times.

Sacramento State led 26-23 at the half when neither team shot better than 37 percent.

An 8-0 run gave the Eagles the lead for good. Cody Benzel tied the game at 38 with a 3-pointer and Felix Von Hofe followed with a 3-point play. After the Hornets scored, Bogdon Bliznyuk had a 3-point play and Benzel another trey to make it 47-40 with 11:34 to play. From there EWU made 15 of 20 from the line.

Marcus Graves scored 21 points and Justin Strings 20 for the Hornets (7-13, 4-5).