Williams-Goss leads No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 96-61

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS February 16, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nigel Williams-Goss scored 30 points as undefeated and No. 1 Gonzaga beat San Francisco 96-61 on Thursday night, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 27 games.

Przemek Karnowski added 23 points and seven rebounds for Gonzaga (27-0, 15-0 West Coast), which is seeking to become the first team since Kentucky in 2015 to go undefeated in the regular season.

Chase Foster had 15 points and Matt McCarthy added 11 for San Francisco (18-10, 8-7). San Francisco has dropped 11 straight to Gonzaga and 28 in a row in Spokane dating to 1989.

Williams-Goss, a junior guard, added six rebounds and seven assists as he torched the Dons for at least 30 points for the second time this season.

