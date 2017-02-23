Williams scores 11 as Bulldogs beat Aztecs 63-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryson Williams made three big shots in the final minutes and scored 18 points for Fresno State, which blew almost all of an 11-point lead before beating San Diego State 63-55 Wednesday night.

Deshon Taylor scored 15 points and Jahmel Taylor 11, with both also coming up big down the stretch for the Bulldogs (17-11, 9-7 Mountain West), who won their third straight game.

Fresno State dominated inside most of the game, including outrebounding the Aztecs 37-27.

Jeremy Hemsley and Dakarai Allen scored 13 apiece and Malik Pope 11 for SDSU (16-11, 8-7), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs led 44-33 with 10 minutes to go before the Aztecs went on a 10-0 run keyed by Hemsley’s bank shot and 3-pointer.

Deshon Taylor was fouled by Dakarai Allen taking a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to make it 47-43. Jahmel Taylor hit a big 3-pointer with 5½ minutes to go, and Williams powered his way to two inside shots to help keep the Aztecs at bay. Williams also had a dunk in the final seconds to finish 8 of 11.

The Bulldogs beat the Aztecs in the Mountain West Conference tournament championship game last season, ending SDSU’s string of six straight NCAA tournament appearances.

SDSU, the three-time defending regular-season champion, won 70-67 at Fresno on Feb. 4.

San Diego State started fast before Fresno State went on a 15-3 en route to a 30-24 halftime lead. Jahmel Taylor scored eight in the run, including two 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Fresno State: The Bulldogs won for the first time in six games in San Diego since 1999.

San Diego State: The Aztecs had been playing well in winning five of six games.

UP NEXT

Fresno State is at Boise State on Tuesday night.

San Diego State is at Colorado State on Saturday night.

___

More college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org