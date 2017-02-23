WNBA president “stunned” by Wiggins’ “toxic” comments

WNBA President Lisa Borders says she was “stunned and disappointed” to read that former star Candice Wiggins found her experience in the league “toxic.”

Wiggins, who retired last season, told The San Diego Union-Tribune that the culture in the league was “very, very harmful” and that she was targeted throughout her career for being heterosexual and popular.

In a statement released by the WNBA on Thursday, Borders says: “Of course, it concerns me if any of our players do not have a positive experience and I hope that anyone who feels uncomfortable would reach out to me or others in the league office.”

“In my time with the league and my capacity as a fan before that, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know a group of highly competitive women who are driven to succeed at the highest level on the court,” Borders says, “and constantly striving to help create opportunity for all members of their communities. In keeping with that, I’ve found our players to be earnest, heartfelt and eloquent in their responses to Candice’s comments and, as always, clear in their commitment to our league’s core values of diversity, inclusion and respect.”