Correction: Oklahoma-Mixon story

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

A woman struck by Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon says she rejected his advances before he punched her and broke bones in her face.

Mixon was suspended from the team for a year after the July 2014 incident at a Norman restaurant.

In a video dated Aug. 14, 2014, and released by the Norman Police Department on Thursday, Amelia Molitor said four men made catcalls at her and suggested she go home with Mixon as a gift for Mixon’s 18th birthday. Molitor said she wasn’t interested, and she said Mixon questioned why she’d rather go home with the man who was with her, a man she said Mixon described with a homosexual slur.

Molitor said her friends used a racial slur to describe Mixon after the incident, but said she never did.

Mixon entered an Alford plea, acknowledging there was likely enough evidence to convict him of misdemeanor assault while still asserting innocence. He did not serve jail time and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said if the incident happened in 2016, he would have been kicked off the team .

Video of the incident and police video of Mixon talking about it were released in December, and Mixon apologized publicly that month . After setting the school record for all-purpose yardage in a season during the Sugar Bowl win over Auburn, Mixon chose to leave Oklahoma and enter the NFL Draft.

