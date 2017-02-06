Women’s College Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 64, New Hampshire 55
Binghamton 76, Vermont 61
CCSU 83, Wagner 71
Fairleigh Dickinson 58, Sacred Heart 56
Maine 66, Hartford 60
Mount St. Mary’s 61, Bryant 53
Robert Morris 64, LIU Brooklyn 54
St. Francis (Pa.) 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Stony Brook 86, Mass.-Lowell 44
Alabama St. 71, MVSU 57
Ark.-Pine Bluff 65, Alabama A&M 55
Bethune-Cookman 75, Howard 54
Florida A&M 69, Delaware St. 61
Florida St. 80, Miami 71
Grambling St. 67, Alcorn St. 63
Hampton 51, SC State 50
Mississippi 84, Florida 75
Murray St. 70, E. Kentucky 64
NC Central 58, Coppin St. 46
Savannah St. 59, Norfolk St. 53
Southern U. 80, Jackson St. 61
Notre Dame 85, Louisville 66
