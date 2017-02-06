Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017
Monday, Feb. 6
EAST

Albany (NY) 64, New Hampshire 55

Binghamton 76, Vermont 61

CCSU 83, Wagner 71

Fairleigh Dickinson 58, Sacred Heart 56

Maine 66, Hartford 60

Mount St. Mary’s 61, Bryant 53

Robert Morris 64, LIU Brooklyn 54

St. Francis (Pa.) 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Stony Brook 86, Mass.-Lowell 44

SOUTH

Alabama St. 71, MVSU 57

Ark.-Pine Bluff 65, Alabama A&M 55

Bethune-Cookman 75, Howard 54

Florida A&M 69, Delaware St. 61

Florida St. 80, Miami 71

Grambling St. 67, Alcorn St. 63

Hampton 51, SC State 50

Mississippi 84, Florida 75

Murray St. 70, E. Kentucky 64

NC Central 58, Coppin St. 46

Savannah St. 59, Norfolk St. 53

Southern U. 80, Jackson St. 61

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 85, Louisville 66

