Women’s College Basketball Scores

Trending:
La Salle 57, St. Bonaventure 45
Charleston Southern 60, Campbell 43
Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 55
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
High Point 70, Winthrop 57
Liberty 49, Radford 48
Presbyterian 52, UNC-Asheville 47
William & Mary 81, Hofstra 65
UConn 96, Cincinnati 49
___
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.