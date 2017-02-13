Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 8:00 pm < a min read
Share
Monday, Feb. 13
EAST

Bethune-Cookman 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 33

SOUTH

Coppin St. 77, Delaware St. 64

Morgan St. 73, Howard 72

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

NC A&T 66, SC State 54

Advertisement

NC Central 52, Florida A&M 49

___

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Archives Rotunda Sleepover

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended