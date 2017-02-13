Women’s College Basketball Scores

Trending:
Bethune-Cookman 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 33
Coppin St. 77, Delaware St. 64
Morgan St. 73, Howard 72
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
NC A&T 66, SC State 54
NC Central 52, Florida A&M 49
