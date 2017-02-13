Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 9:00 pm < a min read
Monday, Feb. 13
EAST

Bethune-Cookman 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 33

Bryant 57, LIU Brooklyn 53

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, CCSU 64

Robert Morris 70, Mount St. Mary’s 58

Sacred Heart 61, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

SOUTH

Coppin St. 77, Delaware St. 64

Florida Gulf Coast 98, Lipscomb 50

Grambling St. 60, Prairie View 55

Jacksonville 59, SC-Upstate 46

Morgan St. 73, Howard 72

NC A&T 66, SC State 54

NC Central 52, Florida A&M 49

North Florida 61, NJIT 51

Savannah St. 91, Allen 48

Southern U. 62, MVSU 51

Stetson 60, Kennesaw St. 43

Texas Southern 66, Jackson St. 63

MIDWEST

Minnesota 71, Northwestern 61

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 61, Alcorn St. 56

___

