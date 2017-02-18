Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017
Friday, Feb. 17
EAST

Cornell 72, Dartmouth 57

Drexel 80, Towson 65

Georgetown 83, Butler 72

Harvard 58, Columbia 55

Northeastern 50, Delaware 41

Penn 71, Brown 68

Princeton 69, Yale 47

Quinnipiac 53, Iona 45

St. John’s 71, Providence 47

Villanova 76, Xavier 71

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 71, William & Mary 69

James Madison 70, UNC-Wilmington 59

Liberty 67, Charleston Southern 56

MIDWEST

Bradley 62, Missouri St. 56

Creighton 61, Seton Hall 44

Drake 64, Indiana St. 45

Evansville 74, S. Illinois 61

Illinois St. 54, Wichita St. 50

Milwaukee 72, Green Bay 60

N. Iowa 89, Loyola of Chicago 43

SOUTHWEST

UALR 60, Arkansas St. 35

FAR WEST

Arizona 62, Arizona St. 58

Oregon 73, Utah 61

Oregon St. 54, Colorado 49

Southern Cal 80, Washington St. 64

UC Davis 69, Hawaii 50

UCLA 90, Washington 79

