Women’s College Basketball Scores

Cornell 72, Dartmouth 57
Drexel 80, Towson 65
Georgetown 83, Butler 72
Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies
Harvard 58, Columbia 55
Northeastern 50, Delaware 41
Penn 71, Brown 68
Princeton 69, Yale 47
Quinnipiac 53, Iona 45
St. John’s 71, Providence 47
Villanova 76, Xavier 71
Coll. of Charleston 71, William & Mary 69
James Madison 70, UNC-Wilmington 59
Liberty 67, Charleston Southern 56
Bradley 62, Missouri St. 56
Creighton 61, Seton Hall 44
Drake 64, Indiana St. 45
Evansville 74, S. Illinois 61
Illinois St. 54, Wichita St. 50
Milwaukee 72, Green Bay 60
N. Iowa 89, Loyola of Chicago 43
UALR 60, Arkansas St. 35
Arizona 62, Arizona St. 58
Oregon 73, Utah 61
Oregon St. 54, Colorado 49
Southern Cal 80, Washington St. 64
UC Davis 69, Hawaii 50
UCLA 90, Washington 79
___