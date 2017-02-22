Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017
Wednesday, Feb. 22
EAST

American U. 50, Navy 48

Army 64, Boston U. 52

Bucknell 79, Lafayette 65

Buffalo 65, Ohio 54

Colgate 75, Lehigh 70

Holy Cross 59, Loyola (Md.) 58

Iona 51, St. Peter’s 50

Rhode Island 53, UMass 50

UConn 90, Temple 45

SOUTH

Cent. Arkansas 78, SE Louisiana 64

George Washington 63, Richmond 44

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 109, N. Illinois 86

IUPUI 63, South Dakota 42

Kent St. 70, Bowling Green 60

Miami (Ohio) 66, Akron 62

Toledo 65, E. Michigan 57

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 64

Houston Baptist 72, McNeese St. 68

Incarnate Word 69, Nicholls 63

